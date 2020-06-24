Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss 'Is More About How It Makes Her Feel Than the Physical Benefits'

Rebel Wilson has called 2020 her 'Year of Health' and recently showed off her shape on Instagram. But a friend says Wilson's desire to get fit is not just about how she looks.

"Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits," says the source. "She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She's also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks."

The Pitch Perfect star visited Austria's luxury medical detox and wellness center, VivaMayr, last year with friend and TV host Carly Steel. Wilson, 40, continues to practice what she learned there about diet and exercise. She's also working out with her personal trainer up to six times a week. She's been documenting her wellness journey on social media often posting photos of her workouts.

"Rebel has been creating personal goals each year for a while now," says the source. "2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health. She has been very focused and dedicated."

Wilson has shared that she’s hoping to slim down to 75 kg., which is about 165 lbs., by the end of the year.