Rebel Wilson Crushes Latest Outdoor Workout with Tire Flip: 'Turning It Up'

The actress is on a mission to slim down by year's end and has been sharing her efforts on social media

Looks like there’s a new Australian action hero in the making!

As Rebel Wilson continues on her “Year of Health” journey, the actress shared a video with her followers documenting one of her latest workouts.

In the clip, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, harnesses all of her strength to repeatedly flip a heavy tire — a popular CrossFit exercise. “Level 1,000 girl, yeah!” her trainer called from behind the camera, as Wilson successfully made it from one end of the outdoor space to another. “That’s the way.”

To celebrate, Wilson triumphantly flexed her muscles and let out a mighty roar.

“Starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth,” she captioned the video, calling out two Aussie actors known for their ripped physiques. “Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up!”

Continuing to show off her sense of humor, Wilson joked about being "sooo TIRE-ed" on her Instagram Story.

Back in January, Wilson shared that she’s hoping to slim down to 75 kg., which is about 165 lbs., by the end of the year.

"I’ll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" she wrote. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard x."

According to a friend of the actress, Wilson’s year-long journey is about more than just looks.

"Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits," the source recently told PEOPLE. "She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She's also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks."

“Rebel has been creating personal goals each year for a while now," added the source. "2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health. She has been very focused and dedicated."

Wilson previously visited Austria's luxury medical detox and wellness center, VivaMayr, last year with friend and TV host Carly Steel. While there, Wilson got “amazing results” by following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan — which centers around principles like eating slowly and mindfully to aid digestion — a source recently told PEOPLE.

Now that Wilson is back at home, she’s continuing to follow the tenets of the Mayr Method, while also increasing her workouts, which she frequently documents on social media.