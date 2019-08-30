Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Workout Regimen: 'Gotta Keep Up That Stamina!'

Rebel Wilson’s workout isn’t just “horizontal running” any longer.

The Pitch Perfect actress showed off her newest moves in an Instagram video Thursday, giving her followers a glimpse into her workout regimen.

Wilson, 39, completes a long workout in the sped-up clip that includes crunches, lunges, squats, weight lifting and kettle ball raises among others.

While performing each move, the name of the exercise is displayed on the gym mirror behind her.

“Gotta keep up that stamina!” the actress began her Instagram caption.

“Here’s a part of the gym workout today – I also did 60 minutes of cardio (which is boring to film) and stretching to end it all right x),” she added.

Image zoom Rebel Wilson/ Instagram

The Isn’t It Romantic star’s post garnered over a million views and racked up comments from multiple celebrities.

“The lunges are poetry. 😀🔥,” commented InStyle editor Laura Brown, who spoke with Wilson for the magazine’s Beauty issue in April.

Property Brothers Drew Scott chimed in with a muscle emoji.

As did professional tennis player Karolína Muchová, writing “Wow💪🏽🔥.”

Actress and television presenter Carly Steel also dropped a string of muscle emojis on the actress’ post.

Wilson is currently gearing up for the musical-inspired film, Cats, which debuts in theaters on Dec. 20.