Rebel Wilson Is Back at a Luxury Wellness Resort to ‘Lose My Last Two Kilos’
The actress returned to Austria’s VivaMayr resort, where she was first introduced to the eating plan that she’s followed throughout her weight loss journey, she tells PEOPLE
Rebel Wilson is bringing her “year of health” full circle.
One year after staying at VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, Wilson booked another stay to finish out 2020 on a strong note and hopefully hit her goal weight of 75 kilos, or about 165 lbs.
“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," the Pitch Perfect star, 40, tells PEOPLE. She says she hopes to "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos.”
RELATED: Rebel Wilson Used to Eat ‘3,000 Calories Most Days’ Before Beginning Her Weight Loss Journey
Over the last six days of her stay, Wilson has gone on chilly lakeside hikes, swum laps in the resort pool and hit up the steam room.
“Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee,” she posted on Instagram on Friday. “Finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.”
Wilson first visited VivaMayr in 2019 and got “amazing results” from following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan, a source previously told PEOPLE. After deciding to focus on her health in 2020, the actress and comedian started following the diet plan again.
RELATED: Rebel Wilson Is Losing Weight on the Mayr Method — Here's What to Know About the Eating Plan
The Mayr Method is based on the “Mayr Cure,” created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, an Austrian physician, nearly 100 years ago. Using Mayr’s philosophy, the center revamps their clients’ diets to eliminate snacking, reduce gluten and dairy intake and change how they chew their food. The plan is focused on whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt.
“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” the source close to Wilson said.
Wilson also kicked up her workouts, and now exercises up to six times a week with a trainer and goes for frequent walks.
RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Journey 'Is More About How It Makes Her Feel'
Though she set a weight goal, Wilson previously told PEOPLE that she focuses more on feeling healthier.
“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn't about that,” she said. “It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”