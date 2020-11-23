The actress returned to Austria’s VivaMayr resort, where she was first introduced to the eating plan that she’s followed throughout her weight loss journey, she tells PEOPLE

Rebel Wilson Is Back at a Luxury Wellness Resort to ‘Lose My Last Two Kilos’

One year after staying at VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, Wilson booked another stay to finish out 2020 on a strong note and hopefully hit her goal weight of 75 kilos, or about 165 lbs.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," the Pitch Perfect star, 40, tells PEOPLE. She says she hopes to "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos.”

“Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee,” she posted on Instagram on Friday. “Finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start.”

Wilson first visited VivaMayr in 2019 and got “amazing results” from following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan, a source previously told PEOPLE. After deciding to focus on her health in 2020, the actress and comedian started following the diet plan again.

The Mayr Method is based on the “Mayr Cure,” created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, an Austrian physician, nearly 100 years ago. Using Mayr’s philosophy, the center revamps their clients’ diets to eliminate snacking, reduce gluten and dairy intake and change how they chew their food. The plan is focused on whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt.

“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” the source close to Wilson said.

Wilson also kicked up her workouts, and now exercises up to six times a week with a trainer and goes for frequent walks.

Though she set a weight goal, Wilson previously told PEOPLE that she focuses more on feeling healthier.