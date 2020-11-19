Rebel Wilson recently shared that she has lost "about 40 lbs." since making the decision to change her lifestyle

Rebel Wilson Is 'Finishing My Year of Health Off Strong' on a Walk: 'This Is the Place to Be'

Rebel Wilson is one with nature.

The actress returned to a place that has been extra meaningful to her on Thursday, as she comes up on the final weeks of her "Year of Health."

Dressed in a Canada Goose parka with a black top and matching fitted pants, Wilson shared photos and videos from the outdoor jaunt that saw her posing amid a mountainous backdrop at Altausseer See in Austria.

"Enjoying a morning walk amongst health treatments at the glorious @vivamayraltaussee ... finishing my Year of Health off STRONG at the place that gave me that first kick-start 😁," Wilson, 40, captioned her Instagram post.

"[If] you want to boost your immune system, this is the place to be x," she added.

Wilson — who set a goal of getting down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020 and recently shared that she has lost "about 40 lbs." since making the decision to change her lifestyle — recently told PEOPLE that switching to a high-protein diet has made a big impact.

"Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry," the Pitch Perfect star said.

"So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat," she added. "I eat fish, salmon and chicken breast."

Wilson also admitted that she does cheat sometimes. "It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week," she said. "Some weeks are just write-offs, and there's nothing you can do about that."

And a "bad day" isn't going to stop Wilson from working on her fitness. On Monday, the Isn't It Romantic actress shared with fans how she stays motivated as she continues her wellness journey.

Alongside a photo of herself posing in a black sports bra, workout leggings, a colorful scarf and large headphones, she wrote on Instagram: "Started off having a bad day 🤢 but took myself on a giant walk, listening to some motivational podcasts & audiobooks (currently @antmiddleton The Fear Bubble) out in gorgeous nature ... drank water ... and you know what feel soooo much better now."

"We all have tough days but take a beat, take a nap and then get back out there and continue to crush 😘," Wilson added.