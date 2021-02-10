Rebel Wilson Says She Likes How She Looks at All Sizes: 'I Still Look Like Me'

When Rebel Wilson embarked on her year of health in 2020, she says, "It was initially for fertility reasons because I was thinking of a future mini me, and for that to happen, I've got to be in my healthiest shape ever."

The actress, 40, now an ambassador for OLLY nutritional supplements, ended up losing some 60 lbs, but as she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, it was never about the number. "My goal was never to be skinny," she explains. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

"I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves," says Wilson, newly single after her recent split from boyfriend Jacob Busch. "That doesn't necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes."

Along the way, she's learned a lot about "emotional eating" and how to treat herself with kindness when she's tired or worn out. "I would numb myself with food," she says. "I was traveling the world and I had a hectic lifestyle and my way of dealing with the pressure sometimes was eating ice cream and brownies, but at the end of the day, I wasn't treating myself with love. I'll have desert once or twice a week now. It's just not an every day thing, Having a sweet tooth will always be my vice, but online shopping has crept up a bit!"

Image zoom Credit: Ramona Rosales for Olly

Her partnership with OLLY has also been a positive. "I take them every day," she says. "I take the prenatal vitamins in the morning. I've been writing a mini script at home, and sometimes around three thirty in the afternoon, I'll pop a few at tea time and they just give me a little boost and they've got such big benefits as well. They taste yummy and the collagen ones have a cute peach flavor. You can't get enough collagen!"

