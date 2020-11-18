The Pitch Perfect star says that as she continues to lose weight, she’s less focused on the scale and more committed to becoming “a healthier person”

Rebel Wilson Says She ‘Wasn’t Loving Myself Enough’ Before Her Weight Loss: ‘I Was Emotional Eating’

Rebel Wilson has lost around 40 lbs. during her “year of health,” but she’s not focused on the number on the scale — the Pitch Perfect star just wants to feel healthier.

Though Wilson, 40, set weight goals — she wanted to go from her previous weight, about 100 kg., or 220 lbs., to around 165 lbs. — the real challenge has been to change her mindset and treat her body better, she tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn't about that,” she says. “It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

The first step was finding her confidence, Wilson says.

“I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough. And it does come down to that self-worth and self-love.”

For more on Rebel Wilson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.

And she wasn’t quite ready when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit earlier this year.

“When it first happened, and then suddenly all the jobs got canceled, and I went back to Australia to quarantine. And I did do that thing, which I think a lot of people did, where I just ate ice cream and watched the news for a month,” Wilson says. “And then I was like, well hey, this is a great opportunity.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She’s About 6 Lbs. from Her Goal Weight: ‘Just Call Me: Fit Amy.’

That’s when Wilson really committed to her “year of health.” She worked with a nutritionist, who helped her realize that she was “probably eating 3,000 calories most days” of mostly carbs, which weren’t keeping her full. The actress, who has partnered with Uber Eats and Hinge for the new Chipotle Cuffing Season Menu, available exclusively on Uber Eats through December 5, switched to a high-protein diet and kicked up her workouts.

Wilson, though, still eats dessert about twice a week and will go to In-N-Out for a burger and fries if she’s craving it.

“Nothing is forbidden,” she says, because she doesn’t want to deprive herself and then eat even more. “I feel like I deserve that because I've worked my ass off in the gym. So, I'm just trying to go for an overall healthy balance.”

Finding that balance, along with not stressing out over the scale, has been the key to her weight loss, Wilson says.