Rebel Wilson Used to Eat ‘3,000 Calories Most Days’ Before Beginning Her Weight Loss Journey
"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," the actress tells PEOPLE
Rebel Wilson switched up her eating habits this year during her “year of health."
Wilson, 40, who recently shared that she’s lost "about 40 lbs." since making the decision to change her lifestyle, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that switching to a high-protein diet has made a big impact.
“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Pitch Perfect star says.
“So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat,” she adds. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”
Wilson, who has partnered with Uber Eats and Hinge for the new Chipotle Cuffing Season Menu, also admits she cheats sometimes.
“It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week,” she adds. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”
"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she says. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."
RELATED: Rebel Wilson Says She Feels 'So Much Healthier' After Losing 40 Lbs. in Her 'Year of Health'
Having so much more time to work on herself amid the coronavirus pandemic also helped Wilson with her weight loss. “I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress,” she says. “Because most of my stress is work-related.”
For more on Rebel Wilson, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here.
The time off gave Wilson a chance to work with her mindset about food and change “bad habits to healthier ones.”
“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she says. "I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn't loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love."
- Foster Mom Who's Taken in Over 16 Young Kids Adopts Teenager: 'Every Person Deserves a Chance'
- Tim Tebow Says He and Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Will 'Absolutely' Have Children Together
- Rebel Wilson Used to Eat ‘3,000 Calories Most Days’ Before Beginning Her Weight Loss Journey
- Inside Pregnant Witney Carson's 'Safe,' 'Magical' Baby Shower for Her Son on the Way