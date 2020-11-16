"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," the actress tells PEOPLE

Rebel Wilson Used to Eat ‘3,000 Calories Most Days’ Before Beginning Her Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson switched up her eating habits this year during her “year of health."

Wilson, 40, who recently shared that she’s lost "about 40 lbs." since making the decision to change her lifestyle, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that switching to a high-protein diet has made a big impact.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Pitch Perfect star says.

“So, I've really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn't used to eat a lot of meat,” she adds. “I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Image zoom Rebel Wilson | Credit: Uber Eats

Wilson, who has partnered with Uber Eats and Hinge for the new Chipotle Cuffing Season Menu, also admits she cheats sometimes.

“It doesn't mean every week is a healthy week,” she adds. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she says. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We’ll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

Having so much more time to work on herself amid the coronavirus pandemic also helped Wilson with her weight loss. “I really took it as time to get really well-rested and de-stress,” she says. “Because most of my stress is work-related.”

The time off gave Wilson a chance to work with her mindset about food and change “bad habits to healthier ones.”