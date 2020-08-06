Rebel Wilson's Trainer Reveals What It Takes to Embark on Fitness Journey Like Actress' 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson previously said she's on a "Year of Health" mission to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020

Rebel Wilson has called 2020 her "Year of Health" — and her trainer says there's a reason why fitness is a continuous journey, not a race.

Jono Castano, a personal trainer based in Wilson's native of Australia, recently opened up about what it takes to embark on something like a body transformation, revealing that the biggest keys to success are to set realistic goals and timelines.

"I think with any type of transformation, you shouldn't always look at the easiest option, you know, two months is not enough time to be able to change your body," Castano told Yahoo! Lifestyle.

"A transformation is never ending, the journey always continues, so you can never give yourself 10, 12 weeks. Because it just continues, once you reach your goal then what? Then you're going to stop? You can't stop, it becomes a lifestyle, you continue and you become the best version of yourself as cliche as it sounds."

"Two months just isn't enough time," he added. "Don't forget, two months, you're putting a lot of stress on yourself. When your goal is like that and you don't achieve it, it can cause a lot of mental problems. So, my advice is keep your goals realistic, short and then achieve them and progress from there."

This is why he agrees "100 percent" that Wilson's year-long wellness goal is a good place to start, explaining that fitness should be considered a "change of lifestyle" and not so much focused on weight loss.

"If someone comes in [wanting a transformation], the first thing is, we need to really understand where they're at. So, what I mean by that, is we need to find out their weight, body fat, muscle mass," he shared. "Because what tends to happen as well is that a lot of people weigh themselves and they don't understand why they're not losing weight, because they're putting on muscle, and then they're looking better."

According to Castano, nutrition is just as important as exercise in the fitness journey. He recommends drinking three to four liters of water a day and eating "to be satisfied, not full."

"You can't out-train a poor diet and you can't let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It's a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone," he said. "I'm all about balance, so with me, if you're going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that's totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count."

As for working out, Castano believes that staying active — regardless if it's taking a walk or intense strength training — is key.

"I always think of it as the more you do the better, but don't over do it. So, for any type of transformation I'd definitely recommend five times a week, with two days of recovery if possible," he shared.

"But recovery is, you know, you're focusing on your stretching, getting a massage, or decreasing the load of the exercises, so, for example, going for a walk. Not every training session needs to be 100 percent, as long as we're moving and we're burning calories I think that's the key for any type of training."

Wilson began her lifestyle transformation last year when she visited Austria's luxury medical detox and wellness center, VivaMayr, with friend and TV host Carly Steel. While there, the Pitch Perfect star got “amazing results” by following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan — which centers around principles like eating slowly and mindfully to aid digestion — a source told PEOPLE.

Now that Wilson is back at home, she’s continuing to follow the tenets of the Mayr Method, while also increasing her workouts.