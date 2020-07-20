The Pitch Perfect star told fans in May that she wants to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Rebel Wilson Hikes in a Lycra Ensemble as She Continues Her Fitness and Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is reaching new heights during her Year of Health.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, celebrated yet another successful workout on Monday when she shared an Instagram slideshow from the top of a cliff after her hike to Barrenjoey Head Lighthouse in Palm Beach, Australia.

In one shot, Wilson — wearing a teal top and matching leggings from Gymshark — can be seen striking a fierce pose alongside a friend in front of a picturesque landscape.

Another Boomerang video shows the actress making a face at the camera as she takes in the gorgeous view.

"#PalmBeach #Hayden #Pooches4Lyfe ps my athleisure is @gymshark," she wrote in the post's caption.

Back in January, Wilson shared that she’s hoping to slim down to 75 kg., which is about 165 lbs., by the end of the year.

"I’ll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg's and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!" she wrote. "Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard x."

Since then, Wilson has shared numerous updates on her fitness journey, often documenting her various workouts on social media.

Last week, the Isn't It Romantic actress posted a video of herself harnessing all of her strength to repeatedly flip a heavy tire, which is a popular CrossFit exercise.

“Starting the week off right! Look out @chrishemsworth & @liamhemsworth,” she captioned the clip, calling out two Aussie actors known for their ripped physiques. “Australia’s latest action hero is turning it up!”

According to a friend of the actress, Wilson’s year-long journey is about more than just looks.

"Her healthy journey is more about how it makes her feel than the physical benefits," the source told PEOPLE in June. "She has more energy and more confidence, which you can see from her sexier Instagram shots. She's also having fun with new fashion and beauty looks."

“Rebel has been creating personal goals each year for a while now," added the source. "2018 was the Year of Fun, and she went on amazing adventures and traveled a lot; 2019 was the Year of Love, and she went on fabulous dates; 2020 is the Year of Health. She has been very focused and dedicated."

Wilson began her lifestyle transformation last year when she visited Austria's luxury medical detox and wellness center, VivaMayr, with friend and TV host Carly Steel. While there, Wilson got “amazing results” by following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan — which centers around principles like eating slowly and mindfully to aid digestion — a source told PEOPLE.

Now that Wilson is back at home, she’s continuing to follow the tenets of the Mayr Method, while also increasing her workouts.