Rebel Wilson Shows Off Her Progress After Sharing Weight Loss Goal

Last month the actress told fans she wants to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Rebel Wilson is looking glamorous as she continues working toward her health goals for the year.

On Monday, the Pitch Perfect actress shared a series of solo shots in a cobalt blue dress. The 40-year-old recently opened up about her 2020 goals, sharing that she is trying to slim down to 75 kg., or 165 lbs., before the end of the year.

Wilson noted that she took a moment for a hotel room photoshoot while she was doing press for her upcoming Australian comedy series, LOL, which premieres globally on Amazon Prime Video on June 19.

Last month, the actress posted an Instagram where she spoke candidly about her health objectives.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way 🤘what are your goals this year?”

The caption continued, “I’ll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard x.”

Wilson has talked in the past about her weight loss while filming Cats. In December, she told Entertainment Tonight that between the physical activity required for her role and the warm temperatures on set, she lost 8 lbs. in less than a week.