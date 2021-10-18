The Pitch Perfect star said her 60-lb. weight loss is not about the size, but "about loving yourself and loving the journey that you’re on"

Rebel Wilson Says 'People Are So Obsessed' with Her Weight Loss — 'But I Get It'

Rebel Wilson has noticed she's getting far more attention now that she's lost weight — but after a year spent working on her heath, the actress says she understands why.

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, has lost more than 60 lbs. after changing up her eating habits and committing to daily workouts. In an interview with Australia's Daily Telegraph, Wilson said that she now gets "more press" than she ever did from her acting roles.

"In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit [in which she starred], which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture," she said. But the attention has all been "when I do nothing except lose weight."

"People are so obsessed with it," Wilson said of her weight loss. "But I get it. Oprah is one of my heroes. She's certainly struggled with eating issues and I would always watch her episodes when she spoke about that."

Wilson said that the new focus on her appearance has been a major shift, after she "grew up not really trading on my looks." The actress said she was an extremely shy child, and when the Pitch Perfect movies came out and her star rose, Wilson struggled with the attention.

"Because I'm not a natural performer, my natural personality is very introverted; the way I dealt with that pressure was to eat," she said. "I would reward myself with a block of chocolate."

Now, though, her health-focused change has let out her "inner siren."

Still, Wilson said she didn't lose weight for her vanity.

"It's not about being a certain size or body weight or anything," she said. "It's just about loving yourself and loving the journey that you're on. And to me, the women I think are most beautiful are those who step into their own power."

And Wilson is particularly pleased with how she was finally able to deal with her habit of emotional eating.