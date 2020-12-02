The actress recently announced she had accomplished her goal of getting down to roughly 165 lbs.

Rebel Wilson Reveals How Many Calories She Eats After Hitting Goal Weight in Her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson may have reached her goal weight in her "Year of Health," but that doesn't mean she's going to stop focusing on her fitness.

The Pitch Perfect star — who recently announced she had accomplished her goal of getting down to about 165 lbs. — opened up about her weight loss journey in an Instagram Live session on Tuesday, sharing with fans the lessons she's learned throughout the year as well as some of her future wellness plans.

Reflecting on her past diet, Wilson, 40, said she was eating "pretty bad" foods and "struggled with being healthy" before learning that "a high protein diet was the way to go" to achieve what she wanted.

"My body just responds well to protein," she said, explaining that her go-to preference is now salmon, chicken breast and protein shakes. "Nutritionally, the only thing is I do try to stay under 1,500 calories because of my body type. If want to lose weight in that week, I kind of have to stay under the 1,500 [calories] each day."

Now that she's reached her goal, Wilson said she's "going to eat more and go into a maintenance phase."

"It'll probably be about 2,000 to 2,500 [calories] because I do work out like a beast," she said with a chuckle, "so I do need a little bit more now that I’ve hit my goal weight and maintaining it."

Wilson previously told PEOPLE that she "was probably eating 3,000 calories most days" before her weight loss journey, sharing that "because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry." (It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.)

In her Instagram Live session on Tuesday, Wilson said she has "lost about 28 kilos," roughly 61 lbs., since changing her lifestyle.

"Am I glad that I did it? Yeah," she said. "The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing."

"I'm really glad I did it because I think it was time," she continued, saying she had "been overweight for about 20 years" before dedicating her year to focus on her well-being. "What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."

Wilson, who spent Thanksgiving abroad, booked a stay at Austria’s VivaMayr in 2019 and got "amazing results" from following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan, a source previously told PEOPLE.

After deciding to focus on her health in 2020, the actress and comedian started following the diet plan again, which helps clients reduce their sugar and gluten intake and focus on whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt.

She told PEOPLE earlier this year that a part of her journey has been figuring out the right "healthy balance" when it comes to cravings and not getting stressed out over the scale.