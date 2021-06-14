The Pitch Perfect star is sticking with her new lifestyle after it helped her drop around 60 lbs.

Rebel Wilson Reminds Herself to 'Work Out, Hydrate, Fuel Your Body' as She Keeps Up Her Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson found a formula that worked for her last year, and she's reminding herself to stick with it as she maintains her weight loss success.

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, wrote a note to herself encouraging her to push through a difficult time right now and maintain her hard work.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey babe, you got this x," Wilson posted on Instagram. "I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff - but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT - work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart.

"Remember the vision," she added. "Love you 😘"

Wilson is currently filming the upcoming movie Senior Year, in which she stars as a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and tries to go back to high school and maintain her popularity. The actress has shared snaps from set and her travels - including trips to London and Florida - over the last few weeks, and recently showed off her weight loss in a bathing suit photo from a Key West beach.

The Hustle star told PEOPLE in February that met her goal of getting down to 165 lbs. back in November, but that she doesn't "focus too much on the numbers."

"I still look like me," she said. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Hits the Beach in a Curve-Hugging Swimsuit and Givenchy Slides

The weight loss process helped Wilson realize that she's an emotional eater, and how to overcome that.

"I would numb myself with food," she said. "I was traveling the world and I had a hectic lifestyle and my way of dealing with the pressure sometimes was eating ice cream and brownies, but at the end of the day, I wasn't treating myself with love. I'll have dessert once or twice a week now. It's just not an everyday thing. Having a sweet tooth will always be my vice, but online shopping has crept up a bit!"

And after naming 2020 her "Year of Health," Wilson is just working on maintaining her lifestyle changes in 2021.