Rebel Wilson Says She’s Reached Her Goal Weight in ‘Year of Health’ Journey

Rebel Wilson previously told fans she wanted to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Over the weekend, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, announced that she had reached her goal of getting down to 75 kilos, or about 165 lbs., by the end of 2020.

“Hit my goal with one month to spare!” the star wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photograph of her scale. “Even though it’s not about a weight number, it’s about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg’s."

Wilson, who checked into a wellness center in Austria earlier this month in order to make sure she reached her goal, went on to share that she would be doing an Instagram Live when she returned to the United States.

“I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I’m back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. Sooo until then...6p NYC time,” she wrote.

Wilson, who spent Thanksgiving abroad, first booked a stay at Austria’s VivaMayr in 2019 and got “amazing results” from following the center’s Mayr Method diet plan, a source previously told PEOPLE.

After deciding to focus on her health in 2020, the actress and comedian started following the diet plan again, which helps clients reduce their sugar and gluten intake and focus on whole foods with high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt.

“I went back because 2021 is going to be an insanely busy year with project after project, so I wanted to come back to VivaMayr," Wilson told PEOPLE earlier this month of her decision to return to the center. She added that she hoped to "boost my immune system and lose my last two kilos.”

Though she set a weight goal, Wilson has said that her real focus has been on feeling healthier.

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn't about that,” she previously told PEOPLE. “It's about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

Since committing to her “year of health,” Wilson has worked with a nutritionist, who helped her realize that she was “probably eating 3,000 calories most days” of mostly carbs, switched to a high-protein diet and kicked up her workouts.

Part of her journey has also been figuring out the right “healthy balance” when it comes to cravings and not getting stressed out over the scale.