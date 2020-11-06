The Pitch Perfect star is working on losing weight during her “year of health”

Rebel Wilson Poses in a Sports Bra as She Gets ‘Ready to Smash a Beach Run’

Rebel Wilson is putting in the work — even on vacation!

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, has been steadily losing weight throughout 2020, which she’s calling her “year of health.” For Wilson, that’s meant switching up her diet and upping her workouts, and she’s making sure to fit in a run during her trip to Mexico.

Wilson shared a photo of herself in a sports bra and spandex shorts on Friday morning before heading out for a sweat session.

“What up BE-AtCH! (Woke up early, ready to smash a beach run),” she wrote on Instagram.

The actress has been sharing photos of her trip all week, from shots of her and her sister Annachi in matching swimsuits to bike rides around their resort.

“This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ 😝) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” she wrote on Instagram Oct. 4.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rebel is following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting the luxury medical detox and wellness center VivaMayr with a friend last year and seeing “amazing results.” The plan focuses on foods with a high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt, and dieters are meant to chew slowly.