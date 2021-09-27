The Pitch Perfect star has lost more than 60 lbs. after revamping her diet and exercise habits

Rebel Wilson Poses in a Swimsuit and Tells Fans: 'It's Never Too Late to Improve Yourself'

Rebel Wilson is telling her fans that it's "never too late" to make a change — and she's proof of that.

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, is feeling like a new person after completely revamping her diet and exercise habits and losing more than 60 lbs. over the last year and a half. And in an Instagram post, Wilson shared a picture of herself in a swimsuit while offering encouragement to followers who may want to make similar changes in their lives.

"It's never too late to improve yourself — to improve your health, your heart, your happiness, your harmony," she wrote.

"For everyone out there just trying to be a lil bit better this week: go for it! Every bit counts. Every effort is worth it. You're worth it," she continued.

Wilson had deemed 2020 her "year of health" and set a goal of getting down to around 165 lbs. She kept it up through 2021, and often reflects on how far she's come. In August, Wilson shared a photo she found from her "unhealthiest" time, the months after her father died and she was "using food to numb [her] emotions."

Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson | Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time," she explained. "I didn't think highly of myself and wasn't valuing myself how I should have."

Wilson said that she can "look back now at that girl" and be "so proud of what she's become and achieved."

The star of the upcoming film Senior Night previously told PEOPLE that before starting her weight loss journey, she "was probably eating 3,000 calories most days." After going to a health-oriented resort in Austria, she learned to lower her carb intake and up her protein while maintaining an "overall balance" and allowing for the occasional In-N-Out burger.

That heathier mindset worked for Wilson, and she said that for the first time she hasn't "gained any weight back."