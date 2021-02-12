The actress previously reached her goal of getting down to 165 lbs. in November

Rebel Wilson on Recent Weight Loss: 'This Is the First Time I Haven't Gained Any Weight Back'

Rebel Wilson is loving the results from her recent "year of health."

In an interview with Extra on Thursday, the actress opened up about her weight loss, sharing how proud she is of the pounds she's shed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I would often go on little diets and things and try to lose a few pounds here and there," the Pitch Perfect actress told the outlet. "This is the first time I haven't gained any weight back."

Explaining how her weight has remained steady, Wilson said: "I think because I approached it from all areas ... the biggest thing that I haven't ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side."

"The one biggest thing is just walking," she added. "... I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health. They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat."

Image zoom Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Wilson first revealed that she was embarking on a journey to lose weight in a candid Instagram post last year.

At the time, she noted that the feat required "a daily effort," saying that "there's constant set backs - but I'm working hard."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Bridesmaids star continuously shared her progress throughout 2020, before she later revealed in November that she had reached the weight goal she had set for herself.

"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" the star wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, alongside a photograph of her scale. "Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75 kg's."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson Says She's Reached Her Goal Weight in 'Year of Health' Journey

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this week, Wilson further detailed how losing the weight was never about the number.

"My goal was never to be skinny," she explained. "I don't focus too much on the numbers. I still look like me. I love being curvy and I'm still super curvy but just a healthier version. That was my goal."

"I just try to encourage everyone to be the healthiest version of themselves," Wilson added. "That doesn't necessarily mean being smaller in size, it just means not engaging in unhealthy behaviors. I like to think I look good at all sizes."

Along the way, Wilson said she also learned a lot about "emotional eating" and how to treat herself with kindness when she's tired or worn out.