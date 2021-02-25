"I was asked out by two contestants on the show," the actress revealed at the TCAs on Thursday

Rebel Wilson on Her New Physique After Losing 60 Lbs, Getting Asked Out by 2 Pooch Perfect Contestants

Rebel Wilson is proud of her weight loss over the last year.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association panel for Pooch Perfect on Thursday, the actress admitted that she has been showing her weight loss off "on Instagram shamelessly."

"I'm feeling great and I lost 60 pounds last year," Wilson, 40, said.

"It was cool too, I got two looks per episode. Enough to look at my stylist and show off the new physique because I'm still single," she added, referring to her recent breakup with Jacob Busch. "This is my prime time opportunity to just really put out there."

Wilson also revealed during the panel that she was asked out multiple times while working on Pooch Perfect, a competition reality show for dog groomers.

"I was asked out by two contestants on the show," she said. "The twist is that the contestants were related and they were actually mother and son."

Earlier this month, Wilson told Extra that she is in "a really good place" after her split from Busch.

"Jacob was an amazing guy, but just not the one for her long-term," a friend of the actress previously told PEOPLE.

The Pitch Perfect star has been open about her weight loss journey over the past year — which she dubbed her "Year of Health" — and said earlier this month that it's the first time she hasn't "gained any weight back."

"I think because I approached it from all areas ... the biggest thing that I haven't ever worked on was the emotional side, what I suffered from, I guess, as classical emotional eating … so I really worked on that side," she told Extra.

Wilson revealed that her biggest weight loss secret is "just walking."

"I got all these high-tech tests done on me during my year of health," she said. "They said that walking was actually the best way for me to lose unnecessary body fat."