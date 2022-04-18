The actress, who lost 77 lbs. over the last few years, called out an article that claimed to know her diet

Rebel Wilson Makes It Clear She's 'NEVER' Endorsed Diet Pills: 'Do NOT Want Anyone to Get Scammed'

Rebel Wilson is making it clear that she has "NEVER" endorsed any diet pills as she worked to lose weight.

The 42-year-old actress decided to speak out on Monday after seeing an article that claimed to have details on how she lost 77 lbs. over the last few years.

"This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff," Wilson posted on her Instagram Story.

Reading the article's claims pushed the Pitch Perfect star to also clarify her endorsement deals.

"Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency," she said. "If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam — do not sent it to me as a DM [direct message] — report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it."

Rebel Wilson calls out claims that she used diet pills to lose weight Credit: Rebel Wilson/Instagram

"If I'm endorsing something you'll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media."

Wilson added that she wants to make sure her fans are staying safe.

"Thanks everyone — it's really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways," she said. "Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo."

Wilson previously talked to PEOPLE about her "year of health" in 2020 that kicked off her weight loss journey. The Senior Year star said that she's not sticking to a specific diet, but instead working to be more mindful about what she eats.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she told PEOPLE in November 2020. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

The biggest change, Wilson told PEOPLE in Feb. 2021, was to stop her habit of "emotional eating."

"I would numb myself with food," she said. "I was traveling the world and I had a hectic lifestyle and my way of dealing with the pressure sometimes was eating ice cream and brownies, but at the end of the day, I wasn't treating myself with love. I'll have desert once or twice a week now. It's just not an every day thing, Having a sweet tooth will always be my vice, but online shopping has crept up a bit!"

And Wilson added that her intention was not to lose a specific amount of weight, but to improve her health.