Rebel Wilson has been working on wellness since starting her "Year of Health" last year

Rebel Wilson Says She's 'Proud of Myself for Improving My Life for the Better' After 77-Lb. Weight Loss

Rebel Wilson is sharing more details about her "Year of Health."

The actress, 41, chatted about her weight loss journey during an interview on Australia's Sunrise morning show Tuesday, telling hosts Natalie Barr and David Koch, "I lost about 35 kilos (77 lbs)."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wilson told Sunrise her life has "changed dramatically" in the last year, pointing to her past struggles with emotional eating and her desire to be healthier.

The Pitch Perfect star also shared that she received positive feedback from her physician during a recent annual visit, telling Barr and Koch, "I went to the doctor's and got my yearly check-up last week, and he's like, 'Oh my God, all your labs and your blood work is the best it's ever been and you know, it's kind of remarkable.' "

rebel wilson Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Wilson added, "I'm proud of myself for doing it and also maintaining it this year … I'm proud of myself for improving my life for the better."

The actress said she's noticed her experiences at work have changed since improving her health, telling the morning show she feels less jetlag and is not as worn out after a long workday.

"After a big, long day at work — we'd often shoot 16-hour days — my feet would get really sore and I'd have to kind of lie upside down and put my feet up on the couch at the end of a big day at work, and then now I don't have that kind of thing happening," Wilson said.

Rebel Wilson Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Wilson began her "Year of Health" in 2020, and revealed that before starting her fitness journey, she used to eat a carb-heavy diet, but has since switched to more protein-packed meals and has been ramping up her exercise routine.

"I'm just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance," she told PEOPLE in November 2020. "I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go 'Nothing is forbidden.' We'll be like, 'Should we get In-N-Out burger?' And I'm like, 'Nothing is forbidden.' I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I'll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine."

While Wilson has been open about her wellness journey and has kept fans up-to-date on her progress through social media, she said earlier this month that she feels "people are obsessed" with her weight loss.

"In 2019, I had, like, four movies come out, two which I [also] produced and one, Jojo Rabbit [in which she starred], which got nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture," she told Australia's Daily Telegraph. "But the attention has all been when I do nothing except lose weight."