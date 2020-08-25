Rebel Wilson Hits the Beach in Wetsuit for 'First Ever' Surfing Session

The Australian actress is continuing on her “Year of Health mission” to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020

Rebel Wilson is catching some waves as she continues to show off her health journey.

On Tuesday morning, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, posted a series of photos on Instagram of her "first-ever" surfing lesson, where she posed in the sequence of shots with a group of friends before she showcased her gnarly moves in a set of videos that were captured from afar.

In the first images, Wilson poses with friends between a set of purple and blue surfboards before she successfully rides a wave in the next post. In the final video of the series, Wilson is seen attempting to stand up on the surfboard before she takes a tumble into the water after losing her balance.

"First ever surf lesson in Malibu," Wilson began the caption to her post. "Thanks to my 'BU crew for having my back and teaching me the way of the waves."

The new set of social media photos come as the Australian actress continues on her “Year of Health mission” to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020.

To achieve this feat, Wilson's personal trainer, Jono Castano, previously told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the star has been using a holistic approach, focusing on both nutrition and exercise.

"You can't out-train a poor diet and you can't let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It's a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone," Castano explained. "I'm all about balance, so with me, if you're going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that's totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count."

In terms of eating, a source told PEOPLE that Wilson has been following the Mayr Method diet plan, which is based on the “Mayr Cure,” created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, an Austrian physician, nearly 100 years ago. Mayr believed that most people are poisoning their digestive systems with the foods they eat and how they eat them.

“Everything starts with the gut,” Dr. Christine Stossier, assistant medical director of VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, told The Guardian in 2017. Using Mayr’s philosophy, the center revamps their clients’ diets to eliminate snacking, reduce gluten and dairy intake and change how they chew their food.