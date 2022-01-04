The Pitch Perfect star worked out with her sister and stopped by soon-to-open Rebel Theatre, named in her honor

Feeling Buff! Rebel Wilson Flexes as She Works Out in Front of the Sydney Opera House

Rebel Wilson is an Aussie athlete!

The Pitch Perfect star, 41, took in the sights of her hometown of Sydney as she and her sister Annachi got in a workout on the waterfront.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Wilson shared a video of herself running under the Sydney Harbour Bridge, flexing in front of the Sydney Opera House and admiring the soon-to-open Rebel Theatre, named in her honor.

"The new Rebel Theatre @atyp_theatre opening in Feb — what a spot!" she captioned the photo.

Wilson has been part of the Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) since she was 19 years old, the theater said in a press release on their website, and donated $1 million in September to help fund the $2.6 million project to build their new theater.

Wilson has been keeping up with the habits she established during her 2020 "year of health," during which she lost around 60 lbs. She's continued losing weight since, and is now down nearly 80 lbs., she said in December.

The actress said that she was always confident and loved herself before losing weight, but knew "deep down inside" that her "emotional eating" habits weren't healthy.

"Like I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me kind of numbing emotions using food, which wasn't the healthiest thing," she told BBC. "I think it was dealing with not being a natural performer, and having to perform every day. And that pressure and internal stress to be able to perform like that."

Wilson told PEOPLE in November that she still has her ups and downs with her body, but feels like she's made a permanent difference.

"I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure ... but I'm not perfect. I've [just] learned to manage things," she said.