Rebel Wilson ‘Crushed’ Another Workout as She Stays Focused on Weight Loss Goals

The actress recently told fans that she hopes to get down to 165 lbs. by the end of the year

Rebel Wilson is committed to staying healthy!

In her latest update on her weight loss journey, the Bridesmaids actress, 40, celebrated another sweat session in the books.

“Sunday workout: crushed it!” the star wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of herself striking a triumphant pose while standing on her couch.

Wilson also took a moment to thank all of her fans for the love and support surrounding one of her latest projects, LOL: Last One Laughing Australia, which recently began streaming on Amazon Prime.

“Thanks for all the love from everyone who’s been watching LAST ONE LAUGHING (Australia) on Amazon all around the world - proud to bring you guys some quality unrestrained Aussie humour x and please if you fall in love with any of the comedians on the show, check out their specials or look out for their gigs! They’re brilliant x” she added.

Getting candid about her weight loss goals last month, the actress addressed how hard it can be to constantly put in the work.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it,” she wrote. “Try and give a little bit of effort each day...I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress...but good things are coming your way.”

As for Wilson, the star shared that she’s hoping to slim down to 75 kg., which is about 165 lbs., by the end of the year.

“I’ll be honest with you guys — with my 'Year of Health' mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year!” she continued. “Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant setbacks — but I’m working hard x.”

While promoting the 2019 film Cats, Wilson also revealed that due to the all of the energetic dance numbers, as well as how warm it was on set, she ended up losing a lot of weight very quickly.

“I lost 8 pounds, shooting my number, in four days,” she told Entertainment Tonight, explaining that the reason why the rooms were heated to be “almost 100 [degrees] Fahrenheit” was to help keep all of the dancers loose and nimble.