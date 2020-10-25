Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Get Cozy for 'Early Morning Exercise' Selfie

"They have amazing chemistry and seem to enjoy the same things," a source recently told PEOPLE of the couple

The couple that sweats together, stays together!

Rebel Wilson shared some new photos with boyfriend Jacob Busch on Saturday, which documented the pair’s latest workout.

In one selfie posted on the Pitch Perfect star’s Instagram page, the pair got close while posing together in their athletic wear. “Early morning exercise with JB,” Wilson, 40, captioned the selfie, adding an affectionate blowing kisses emoji.

Wilson went on to share a more candid snap from the pair’s photo session on her Instagram Story, in which Busch, 31, playfully raised his arm over his head. Hours earlier, the star also shared another photo of the pair, as they smiled while enjoying the evening outside.

While spending time with Busch earlier this month, Wilson — who recently shared that she was only about 6 lbs. away from reaching her goal weight — also cracked a cheeky joke about how the pair like to spend their time.

Alongside a photo of the couple smiling at the camera while enjoying the view at a marina, the actress quipped, "We do a lot of exercise together 😜."

Wilson and Busch, whose family founded the brewing company Anheuser-Busch, made their public debut as a couple last month when they traveled to Monaco to attend the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health where they met Prince Albert.

Since then, they have continued to spend time together and frequently document their outings on social media.

"Jacob pampers her," a source recently told PEOPLE of the pair, adding that Wilson "has never looked happier."