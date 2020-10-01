“She’s been working harder than ever,” says a source close to the actress

Rebel Wilson Has Around 15 Lbs. to Go Before ‘Reaching Her Goal’ Weight, Says Source

Rebel Wilson is closing in on her goal weight during her “year of health”!

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, has just over a dozen pounds to go, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“She’s been working harder than ever at reaching her goal and only has 6 to 8 kg. [13 to 17 lbs.] to go,” the source says.

Wilson has been keeping her followers up to date on her health goals throughout 2020, which she deemed her “year of health.” At the end of August, the Bridesmaids actress said she was nearing her ideal weight and added, “hopefully I can do it by the end of the year.”

Image zoom Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson/Instagram

She also thanked her followers for “all the love,” and said she’s using their encouragement to power through.

“When I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself, ‘hmmmm…better not’ and had a bottle of water instead,” she said.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Wilson is following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, last year. The plan focuses on foods with a high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt, and dieters are meant to chew slowly.

“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” the source said.

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson's Weight Loss Journey 'Is More About How It Makes Her Feel'

Wilson has continued with the plan at home, along with working out with a trainer up to six times a week and going for regular walks.

“I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior,” the source said.

Along with her focus on health, Wilson also struck up a new romance with boyfriend Jacob Busch, from the Anheuser-Busch family. The two recently made their red carpet debut at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health in Monaco on Sept. 24.

Image zoom Jacob Busch and Rebel Wilson Saskia Lawaks

″This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,″ a source told PEOPLE. ″He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."

And Busch is helping Wilson with her year of health.