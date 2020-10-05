Rebel Wilson has been regularly updating her followers on her health goals throughout 2020, which she deemed her “year of health"

Rebel Wilson Says She’s About 6 Lbs. from Her Goal Weight: ‘Just Call Me: Fit Amy.’

Rebel Wilson is getting closer to achieving a major goal in her “year of health.”

In her latest update on her fitness journey, the Pitch Perfect star, 40, shared that she was nearing her goal of getting down to 165 lbs. by the end of 2020.

“Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead,” she wrote on social media, alongside a photo from a recent hike. “This week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am 😜) and went on a hike...even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher.”

Although Wilson joked that “my 'sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog,’ ” she noted that she “felt proud of myself.”

“Now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” she added, which is about 6 lbs.

“Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself,” she advised in a separate post, alongside a short video that showed the actress preparing to dig in to a tasty treat.

“I just do it with food now only once or twice a week...and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights,” she added.

Cracking a joke about her weight loss journey, Wilson wrote in another social media post, “Just call me: Fit Amy.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that Wilson is following the Mayr Method diet plan. The plan focuses on foods with a high alkaline content, like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt, and dieters are meant to chew slowly.

“It's an approach that eliminates food intolerances, reduces sugar, encourages eating whole foods slowly, boosts the immune system and reduces inflammation,” the source said. “I know she’s also been working on conquering her emotional eating patterns of behavior."

Wilson also has a new man in her life, boyfriend Jacob Busch, who is helping her stay focused on her goals.

“This is the first guy she's met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,″ a source recently told PEOPLE. ″He's entrepreneurial and they're both very business-minded."