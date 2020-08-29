The Pitch Perfect star previously said that she wants to get down to 165 lbs. before the end of 2020

Rebel Wilson Says She's About 18 Pounds Away from Her Weight Loss Goal in Her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson is on her way to reaching her goal in her fitness journey.

The Pitch Perfect star, 40, gave an update about her "Year of Health" in an Instagram post on Friday, sharing two photos of herself wearing a navy blue wrap dress as she thanked followers for their continual support.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thanks for all the love so far on my 'Year of Health' journey - when I was reaching for the candies last night after dinner I thought to myself 'hmmmm...better not' and had a bottle of water instead," she shared in the caption.

Wilson also revealed that she's 17.64 lbs. away from hitting her goal weight, writing, "8kg’s to go until I hit my goal - hopefully I can do it by the end of the year x."

Image zoom Rebel Wilson Rebel Wilson/instagram

Earlier this year, the actress opened up to her fans about her 2020 goals, sharing that she is trying to get down to 75 kg., or 165 lbs., before the end of the year.

To achieve this feat, Wilson's personal trainer, Jono Castano, recently told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the star has been using a wholistic approach, focusing on both nutrition and exercise.

"You can't out-train a poor diet and you can't let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It's a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend and everything goes down the drain and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone," Castano explained. "I'm all about balance, so with me, if you're going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that's totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count."

RELATED VIDEO: Rebel Wilson ‘Crushed’ Another Workout as She Stays Focused on Weight Loss Goals

In terms of eating, a source told PEOPLE that Wilson has been following the Mayr Method diet plan after visiting VivaMayr, a luxury medical detox and wellness center in Austria, with friend and TV host Carly Steel last year.

Created by Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr, nearly 100 years ago, the diet is centered around whole foods with high alkaline content — like vegetables, fresh fish and sheep’s milk yogurt — that are to be eaten slowly.

While Wilson has been losing weight in her "Year of Health," a source previously told PEOPLE that her fitness journey is not just about her appearance.