Although the reality star is on the road to recovery, she "damaged a cornea" as a result of the injury

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow Went to ER After Accidentally Putting Nail Glue in Her Eye

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow had to go to the hospital following a scary eye injury.

While on the phone with a friend earlier this week, Barlow, 46, found herself in "awful pain" after reaching for a bottle of what she believed to be eyedrops, but was actually nail glue, she told Page Six on Thursday.

"It was awful," she told the outlet, explaining that the nail glue, which is the same size as her eyedrops, was put away in the wrong spot.

Barlow immediately rushed to the emergency room, where she was told by a doctor that she had "damaged a cornea."

"I guess there are four levels of your cornea and it went into level three," she explained. "It scratched up my whole eye and they had to use surgical tweezers to pull out the eyelashes on the corner."

Although Barlow had to skip out on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen due to her injury, she's already on the road to recovery.

"I feel good now, it's just uncomfortable," she told Page Six, noting that doctors used stem cells to help her heal as quickly as possible.

The first season of RHOSLC premiered in November 2020, introducing fans to the city's exclusive social circle of Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah.

While fans still have a three-part reunion to look forward to, that's not the only good news on the horizon, as it was recently revealed that the show will be coming back for a second season.