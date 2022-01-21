With Roe vs. Wade in Danger, These True Stories from Women About Their Abortions Are More Powerful Than Ever

In 2019, nine states — Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Arkansas, Utah and Alabama — passed gestational age bans limiting abortions past six, eight or eighteen weeks. Alabama legislators passed an even stricter bill that bans almost all abortions at any point in pregnancy.

Roe vs. Wade was decided 49 years ago on Jan. 22; in that 1973 ruling, the court declared that unduly restricting a woman's access to abortion was a violation of the right to privacy guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Many experts believe that these cases could reinterpret the constitutional principles that make up the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, drastically increasing the government's right to interfere in private medical issues.