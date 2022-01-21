With Roe vs. Wade in Danger, These True Stories from Women About Their Abortions Are More Powerful Than Ever

A naval officer. A widowed mother of six who was once anti-choice. An Orthodox Jewish woman pregnant with a much-wanted child. PEOPLE spoke to women about their abortion experiences to illustrate what's at stake
January 21, 2022 12:45 PM
In 2019, nine states — Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Arkansas, Utah and Alabama — passed gestational age bans limiting abortions past six, eight or eighteen weeks. Alabama legislators passed an even stricter bill that bans almost all abortions at any point in pregnancy.

In 2021, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a Mississippi case on a law that bans abortions before 15 weeks, while refusing to hear a Texas case regarding a law that bans abortions after six weeks.

Roe vs. Wade was decided 49 years ago on Jan. 22; in that 1973 ruling, the court declared that unduly restricting a woman's access to abortion was a violation of the right to privacy guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Many experts believe that these cases could reinterpret the constitutional principles that make up the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, drastically increasing the government's right to interfere in private medical issues.

While the FDA and several states have taken action to protect a woman's right to autonomy over her own body, other states are rapidly moving to limit or ban abortion altogether, creating enormous financial, logistical and possibly life-threatening barriers to healthcare that disproportionately affect women of color and without financial privilege.

Busy Phillips started a #youknowme movement to draw attention to the fact that nearly one in four American women (that are friends, colleagues, parents and family members) have accessed abortion, and many celebrities chimed in with their own stories. And in 2019, PEOPLE launched our Women's Choices, Women's Voices series, featuring true stories from a variety of women in all different circumstances showing just how many people and families are impacted by abortion. See them all below.

