Raven-Symoné said back in May that she had lost 28 lbs., telling Good Morning America the following month that she is "low-carb as much as I can be"

Raven-Symoné Says Wife Miranda Inspired Her to Lose Weight: I Want to Be 'There for Her'

Raven-Symoné is crediting wife Miranda Pearman-Maday with motivating her to adopt healthy habits.

The Raven's Home actress told E! News that her spouse (whom she calls an "amazing woman") inspired her recent weight loss, "because we want to have a life together."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to Symoné, 35, she had "horrendous numbers" at a doctor's appointment before embarking on her weight-loss journey, and Pearman-Maday, 33, "doesn't want to take me to an early grave."

"I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday

Symoné revealed her weight loss during a May 29 Instagram Live session while driving in the car with Pearman-Maday, saying she was "28 lbs. down" and has "a whole different face going on."

"You're incredible honey. You're doing so good," Pearman-Maday told the former Cheetah Girls star, whom she married last year.

Symoné appeared on Good Morning America last month, opening up about being "low-carb as much as I can be" and having "a minimum of a 14-hour fast between dinner and break-fast."

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," she said, later adding, "I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age."

RELATED VIDEO: Raven-Symoné Gets Candid About Body-Shaming, Sexuality and Finding Love with New Wife

Symoné and Pearman-Maday celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on June 16, for which the latter shared a sweet set of photos and video footage from their big day.

In her own tribute, Symoné posted a selfie of her wife and said in the lengthy, heartfelt caption that despite the "whirlwind" of the past year, "You have done something to me that I thought wasn't possible."

"You've made me smile," she continued. "Not the one where I know people are watching or because I'm a girl and I need to. No babe the smile comes when my hurt brain tries to take over and then I see your face. A smile that reminds me everything is gonna be ok now."