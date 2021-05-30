Raven-Symoné Says She Lost 28 Lbs.: 'I Got a Whole Different Face Going On'

Raven-Symoné is feeling better than ever.

During an Instagram Live session while driving in the car with wife Miranda Pearman-Maday on Saturday, the Raven's Home actress, 35, shared an update on her weight loss journey with her followers.

"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," she said. "You see that chin? If you all watch Raven's Home literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."

"Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s--- ton of weight," Symoné added.

"You're incredible honey. You're doing so good," Pearman-Maday, 33, told the Cheetah Girls star, whom she married last year.

"Right now I'm doing a 48-hour fast," Symoné said, "so we're on that journey right now."

Symoné previously reflected on being body-shamed throughout the early 2000s when she was a rising star on Disney Channel during an interview with PEOPLE last July, just one month after she revealed she married Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony.

Raven Symone Raven Symone | Credit: Raven Symone/Instagram

"There was definitely a seesaw within my mind," she told PEOPLE. "I prevailed over it because at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'"

The star also spoke about being fat shamed to her face during a PEOPLE Now interview in 2017. "[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. 'I don't know how she can dance being that big.' And I was like, 'I still did it!'" she recalled. "I was on tour forever because it's not about your size, it's about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It's not about your size."

However, Symone told PEOPLE Now at the time that she's pleased that people are more accepting today.