Rapper Action Bronson Shares Workout Video, Revealing He Has Lost 80 Lbs. in Quarantine

The F— That's Delicious host shared on Instagram that he is "down 80 pounds from a whopping 363 and still going strong"

Action Bronson is placing a renewed focus on fitness — and shared with his followers on Thursday that he recently lost nearly 100 lbs.!

The rapper, 36, shared a video of himself hitting the gym on Instagram Thursday, writing in the caption that he currently weighs 283 lbs., which is "DOWN 80 POUNDS FROM A WHOPPING 363 AND STILL GOING STRONG."

"I DESERVE TO HAVE A HOT BOD," he wrote, adding that it's "TIME FOR BIGGER WEIGHTS."

Last month, Bronson, who hosts for Vice's food show F— That's Delicious, shared that he was beginning a new training regimen with another workout video.

"I was on a path that leads straight to the graveyeard," he wrote in the accompanying caption. "Eating for sport took its toll but its my fault and its on me to fix me."

"I owe it to myself and my family," he continued, sharing that when he reached 363 lbs. he was "shocked and scared."

"I busted my ass for the past 3 months and I'm down to 298. Then a good friend got me to the right spot now I'm training hard. This is week one," he added.

In a recent Instagram Live interview with TMZ shared on his Instagram in May, Bronson shared that time in quarantine during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has proven the perfect time for him to put his focus on fitness.

"I've been working out crazy," he said, sharing that his exercise routine includes plenty of cardio, as well as push-ups.

The rapper has also been making healthier choices in the kitchen, he said.

"I've been eating really good," he shared, adding that he's been cooking for his wife, who welcomed a baby last fall.

As for what he's been eating, Bronson said that he drinks green juice twice daily, and making sure to get in "good carbs" like sweet potatoes in addition to lean protein like chicken breast.