Rape, Incest Victims Must Show Proof to Get Exception to Florida's New Abortion Ban

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which bans abortions after six weeks and increases restrictions to the standing exceptions

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023 11:20 AM
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has doubled down on the state's restrictions against abortion services.

On Thursday, DeSantis announced that he signed the Heartbeat Protection Act into law, which will now require a woman to provide proof that the pregnancy was a result of rape, incest or human trafficking in order to receive an abortion up until 15 weeks of gestation.

Documentation can include a restraining order, police report, medical record or other evidence.

This restriction is an exception to the new law, which states that otherwise, abortions will be banned after six weeks unless done to save a pregnant person's life.

"We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida," DeSantis, 44, said in a news release.

"I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families," he added.

The legislation comes exactly one year after the Florida governor signed a bill prohibiting abortions after 15 weeks. That law is currently being challenged before the Florida State Supreme Court. The new law would only go into effect if the previous 15-week law is upheld.

On Thursday, The White House issued its own rebuttal to the news that the bill had passed in Florida.

"This ban would prevent four million Florida women of reproductive age from accessing abortion care after six weeks — before many women even know they're pregnant," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement issued Thursday.

The statement added, "This ban would also impact the nearly 15 million women of reproductive age who live in abortion-banning states throughout the South, many of whom have previously relied on travel to Florida as an option to access care."

A poll in February done by the University of North Florida found that 75% of the state's residents either somewhat or strongly opposed the six-week ban — including 61% of Republicans.

Related Articles
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representative
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban into Law
Abortion rights protest
Florida Synagogue Sues Over State's 15-Week Abortion Ban, Argues it 'Violates Religious Freedom'
Abortion rights protest
Florida Gov. DeSantis Signs Highly Restrictive 15-Week Abortion Ban into Law
Abortion-rights protesters demonstrate outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years, a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Judges in Florida and Kentucky Temporarily Block Abortion Bans Put in Place After 'Roe' Reversal
Abortion Ban Oklahoma
Oklahoma Legislature Passes Texas-Like Ban on Abortions After 6 Weeks of Pregnancy
Pro-choice protesters march outside the Texas State Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 in Austin, TX.
Florida Lawmaker Introduces 'Extreme' Abortion Bill Nearly Identical to Texas' Controversial Law
Idaho Gov. Brad Little
Idaho Governor Signs Restrictive Law Banning Abortions After 6 Weeks Despite Calling It 'Unwise'
Sally Field In Conversation With Cynthia McFadden
Sally Field — Who Had to Go to Mexico for an Abortion in 1964 — Calls New State Bans 'Criminal'
Abortion Ban Oklahoma
Oklahoma Bans Abortions in Almost All Cases — New Law Makes Performing Them a Felony
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign rally at the Cheyenne Saloon on November 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. DeSantis faces U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) in his re-election bid in tomorrow's general election. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via AP)
Ron DeSantis Moves to Apply Florida's Restrictive 'Don't Say Gay' Law in High School Classrooms
South Carolina House of Representatives
South Carolina Supreme Court Overturns 6-Week Abortion Ban
roe v. wade
Florida Court Rules Pregnant 16-Year-Old Isn't 'Sufficiently Mature' to Decide Whether to Have an Abortion
Young Adult Mental Health
Abortion Restrictions May Have Increased Suicide Rates Among Women, New Study Finds
Medication concept. Oral emergency contraceptive drug. Two white pills of Levonorgestrel are in silver blister, for birth control. Abortion problem concept. Isolated on white background and copy space.
FDA Makes Regulatory Change That Will Allow Retail Pharmacies to Offer Abortion Pills
roe v. wade
Oklahoma Enacts Nation's Strictest Abortion Law, Banning the Procedure from Moment of Conception
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Arleigh Rodgers/AP/Shutterstock (13069675b) Republican Rep. Ann Vermilion advocated against the House abortion ban at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, as a "pro-life and pro-woman, pro-choice" lawmaker. The House passed the near-total ban Indiana Tax Refund, Indianapolis, United States - 05 Aug 2022
Indiana Becomes the First State to Pass Near-Total Abortion Ban Following 'Roe v. Wade' Overturn