Randy Gonzalez, Dad of TikTok Duo Enkyboys, Dies of Colon Cancer at 35

Randy Gonzalez, the father in the popular TikTok duo Enkyboys, has died following a battle with colon cancer. He was 35.

The star died Wednesday morning in hospice, TMZ first reported. His brother later confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "My brother may you Rest In Peace I love you always and forever."

Randy became a viral star on TikTok alongside his 6-year-old son Brice Gonzalez. The two were known for their funny lip-syncing videos and sweet family dynamic before Brice landed a role on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez with George Lopez.

On Thursday, Lopez sent his condolences to Randy's loved ones on Instagram, writing, "My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family. The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video."

"He will be missed, but never forgotten," the actor said. "My heart goes out to the entire family. Dios te bendiga 🙏🏽🕊."

Randy first revealed in April 2022 that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer six months prior, telling fans on social media that he was given 2-3 years to live, with the possibility of 5 years with chemotherapy.

Following his diagnosis, the Enkyboys began using their platform to raise awareness for colon cancer. The father-son duo urged their followers to get regular screenings and pay attention to their body, even at young ages.

In his final TikTok last month, the father spoke about his difficult journey with treatment, sharing that he was "doing good" but his chemotherapy was "not working."

Randy previously told followers that treatment had been "horrible," but he was up for the fight.

"Cancer sucks, it sucks the life out of you. It makes you feel like you have nothing to live for when in reality, you do. It sucks, but you have to fight," he said back in November. "You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it. I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I'm still alive and I beat it."

Colon, or colorectal, cancer is the third most common cancer in the world, after lung and breast cancers.

Randy Gonzalez was diagnosed with colon cancer when he turned 34 — well before the recommended age for screenings. His death was a reminder of how colon cancer is on the rise in young people. Most notably, Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, when he turned 40 years old, before his death in 2020 at 43.

Randy Gonzalez/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While approximately 90% of colon cancer cases occur in people over the age of 50, since the mid-90s, the number of new cases has been increasing among adults under 50 years old, according to Fight CRC — a national colorectal cancer advocacy organization that raises awareness about the importance of early detection through screening.

But people with colon cancer fare better when the disease is caught and treated early, before it spreads outside the large intestine or rectum.

Researchers aren't yet sure why adults are developing colon cancer at younger ages. Around 25% of patients have a family history of the cancer, and doctors are urging everyone to check into their backgrounds to see if they are at a higher risk. But diet, and its contributions to obesity, may be a cause.

The American Cancer Society recommends that adults 45 and up get regular colon cancer screenings, either stool analyses or colonoscopies. And they urge people with symptoms of colon cancer — such as a change in bowel movements, like increased diarrhea; rectal bleeding; dark stools; unexpected weight loss; cramping and excess fatigue — to get checked out by a doctor.

However, they emphasize the need for preemptive screenings, as these symptoms typically only appear after colon cancer has already spread.