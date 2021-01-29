The Fresh Off the Boat star said he joined the trial on a recommendation from Ken Jeong

Randall Park Is Already Vaccinated Against COVID After Joining a Trial While ‘Bored’ at Home

Randall Park won't need to wait in line to get a COVID-19 vaccine — he's already vaccinated, after joining a trial last fall.

The Fresh Off the Boat star, 46, enrolled in a vaccine trial in September on the recommendation of friend and fellow actor Ken Jeong, who is also a former physician.

"He was telling me about this vaccine trial that was taking place, and they were looking for Asian candidates. And you know, I was thinking, oh that's interesting," Park told the hosts of The Talk on Friday. "Then, I found out it was near my home, not far, and I was bored because it was the pandemic. I was stuck in the house."

The Los Angeles resident said he decided to go for it in the hopes of helping fight the pandemic.

"I was like, maybe I should donate my body to science," he said. "I figured it would be my way of helping kind of, fighting this thing happening throughout the world."

In clinical trials, participants are either given the actual vaccine or a placebo, a saltwater solution, and won't know what they received until the study is done. So Park was excited to learn that he got the vaccine.

"I just found out that I've been vaccinated against COVID since September of last year," he said.

Park isn't the only star to volunteer in COVID vaccine trials. In August, famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber shared that he had joined the AstraZeneca-University of Oxford vaccine trial.

"I am excited that tomorrow I am going to be vaccinated for the Oxford COVID-19 trial," Webber posted on Twitter. "I'll do anything to prove that theatres can re-open safely."