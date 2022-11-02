Radio Host Al B. Sure! Is Awake After 2-Month Long Coma: 'I'm On the Mend'

Radio host Al B. Sure! is "making strides towards recovery" after being in a coma for the past two months, his rep confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

On Monday, the 54-year-old, whose real name is Albert Joseph Brown III, shared an update on Twitter alongside a photo from the hospital.

"A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I'm alive, awake, on the mend," he wrote. "Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I'll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!"

His son, Albert Brown IV, also posted a photo of the pair, celebrating his birthday and his father's recovery.

"Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!" he wrote. "Thank u for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f—ing hospital!! We need u big homie!!"

Al B. Sure!/Twitter

While Al B. has yet to reveal details of his ongoing health struggles, he shared a number of photos from the hospital throughout the summer.

In July, he told his Instagram followers that he had a number of upcoming procedures, sharing photos of him getting blood drawn and body scans.

"Grand Rising 🌞 #AlBeez 🐝 around the 🌍 I'd 1st like to say a very humble thank you for the prayers, positive thoughts and we'll wishes as I go through this medical journey," the star wrote. "Waking up daily to monitors, wires and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the #Nurse's #RN's & #Doctor's that are are on the #frontline and there around the clock making certain that all is well."