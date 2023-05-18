Rachel Weisz Reveals She Once Had a Miscarriage: 'All Just Part of the Female Experience'

The Oscar winner revealed her miscarriage in a podcast Wednesday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 18, 2023
Rachel Weisz
Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Rachel Weisz said on Wednesday's episode of The New Agents podcast that she "had a miscarriage" but did not provide any further details.

Her admission came while discussing the audience's negative reaction to the portrayal of medical scenes on her new show Dead Ringers.

Weisz, 53, who plays twin gynecologists in the series remake of the 1988 horror of the same title, remarked to hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel that she had been "surprised" that people had those reactions while watching the "female experience" of miscarriage and birth on the show.

"I was surprised, you know, women having a miscarriage. I've had a miscarriage so suddenly you see blood coming out of your body," Weisz said. "These are all just part of the female experience of being alive."

"Seeing a baby's head come out either through c-section or her belly, you find it gory. There is blood involved there but that's just the female experience, and for women that do have babies that's it," she explained.

Dead Ringers
Niko Tavernise/Prime Video

Weisz also noted that she thinks the medical experiences women go through are important for viewers to watch and understand.

"It's just we're not used to it. We're not used to seeing any of those things being represented cinematically or fictionally. So maybe this is breaking some new ground, this show," she added.

Weisz previously discussed Dead Ringer's decision to depict graphic birth scenes on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig attend the 7th annual Night of Opportunity Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 7, 2014 in New York City
Gary Gershoff/WireImage

"Alice and I were really interested in showing birth in the first episode," she said, per BBC News. "I think we felt like it was something we don't often see."

"We're incredibly used to seeing violence and people being killed, death, blood... we're almost immune to that at this point."

"For me, I think it's a beautiful moment, it's kind of a miracle when a baby's born. We didn't want to be coy about it," she added.

Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz. David Fisher/Shutterstock

The normally private Oscar-winning actress is mom to 4-year-old daughter Grace, 4, whom she shares with husband Daniel Craig, and 16-year-old son Henry, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, director Darren Aronofsky.

Speaking on Sunday TODAY last month she discussed her family dynamics, saying, "I think we really love our private life as a life, as a family, and then we go to work separately."

"We really enjoyed that experience, but I think it's nicer to — it also means we can alternate," she continued. "So I can stay home with the family while he works, we can swap out. If we're both doing something at the same time, it's probably less ideal."

Dead Ringers is currently streaming on Prime Video.

