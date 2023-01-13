Rachel Robinson on the New Season of 'The Challenge Workout' : 'It's Bigger and Better Than Ever'

MTV's The Challenge is back with another season of its workout videos, and Rachel Robinson says it's "bigger and better than ever."

The ​​Challenge veteran and fitness professional, 39, returns as host for season two of the free digital workout series. She opened up to PEOPLE about what fans can expect: "The workouts are tough, they're hard, they're no lie. I mean, they're gonna get you in shape," Robinson says.

"One of the things that we really wanted to do this season was add an extra person on every workout and bring in even more people from the realm of reality TV," she adds. "I think it's just so exciting to see all these different people doing the challenge workout."

Guest stars taking on The Challenge Workout include Love is Blind's Raven Ross and Giannina Gibelli, Rupaul's Drag Race's Jaida Essence Hall and Kameron Michaels, Big Brother's Joseph Abdin, The Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann, and Wild 'N Out's Justina Valentine.

The Challenge Workout

Robinson designed each 30-minute class and boasts what she calls "workout choreography," which flows and targets all body parts "with rhyme and reason."

"We do upper body, lower body, ass and abs, we're doing core and cardio, an arm workout," she says. "So if you put them all together and you commit to this for three weeks, there's no doubt that you're going to be in better shape than when you started."

Outside of The Challenge Workout, Robinson's fitness routine is not too different. She says that completing the tough workouts "comes natural" to her. Right now, she's focusing on incorporating more jogging into her workouts as it makes her feel good without overworking herself.

"I think we've gotten to be a society that is obsessed with vanity… and in the wrong ways," she explains. "I encourage people to disassociate themselves with the idea of what in shape looks like, and associate themselves with what healthy feels like. No matter what level you're at, the goal is at the end of a workout, you feel that much better about yourself."

The Challenge Workout

Robinson says she's able to keep that focus on fitness and wellness even with her busy schedule.

Between running her own fitness platform RachelFitness.com and life at home with her wife Natalie Gee and their three kids — daughter Ari and twin sons Jesse and Jack — Robinson says she still makes it a priority to squeeze in time for a workout every morning.

"I'm obviously a mother of three, my time is super tight. If I don't get my workout done first thing in the morning, it's extremely hard for me to get it done throughout the day," she admits. "So, for me, the first thing in the morning works. And what I started doing was waking up before my household was up and just doing the workouts in my studio room in my house."

That's why Robinson is so excited for people to be able to participate in The Challenge Workout from home.

"I don't baby people. You gotta do it. If you want something you gotta go get it. But now we're making it the most convenient way possible so there's no excuses here," she tells PEOPLE. "There is no more convenient but effective way to do it than in the comfort of your home or home gym."

"Just do it. Even if you start out and you're not doing it exactly the way we're doing it or exactly how I'm doing it. It's okay," Robinson continues. "As long as for 30 minutes you're moving your body, watching these workouts and getting the most out of it."

Season 2 of The Challenge Workout will be available on The Challenge's YouTube page on January 16.