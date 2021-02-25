The Bachelor couple has teamed up with Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami for the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign, which raises funds for kids who lack access to pediatric healthcare

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Team Up with Local Children's Hospital to Raise Funds for Patients in Need

Rachel Lindsay and her husband, Bryan Abasolo, are giving back by helping children in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple, who met on Lindsay's season of ABC's The Bachelorette, are kicking off a year of fundraising to benefit Nicklaus Children's Hospital through the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign. The campaign raises funds for the Miami-based hospital's Patient Assistance Fund, providing health care to kids who may not have insurance.

"Rachel and I actually first got started with the charity because my cousin is an ambassador for the hospital, and she introduced it to us. We've been supporting the hospital for a couple of years now," Abasolo, a licensed chiropractor and wellness coach, tells PEOPLE. "... At the same time, I was born and raised in Miami, so the South Florida community means a lot to me. What better way to give back than to support this amazing charity?"

Image zoom Credit: Mike Pont/Getty

"For us ... one of the things we talked about from the very beginning when we got together, was about doing charity work, what we were passionate about and what we're interested in. Bryan introduced me to Nicklaus Children's Hospital through his cousin," Lindsay, 35, adds of the charity she says is close to the couple's heart. "There's so much going on right now in the world, but we're focusing on the pandemic and COVID, as we should, but I feel like we're also forgetting other organizations and charities that still need our help."

The #Nicklaus4Kids campaign, which launched on Feb. 16 and aims to raise funds and awareness for Nicklaus Children's Hospital, features a 50/50 raffle that offers participants the chance to win a hefty cash prize in support of the hospital.

"There's still a lot of work to do. People are still suffering in so many ways. That's why Bryan and I are so happy to participate in this 50/50 raffle campaign," Lindsay says before explaining that the more you take part in the raffle, the more you have the chance to win.

Image zoom Credit: Nicklaus 4 For Kids

"Right now, the jackpot's at $50,000. All the funds that are gathered from this raffle will be donated to the Patient Assistance Fund, which helps kids who are in need of surgery or some other type of care. They've been doing some amazing, amazing work with that," she says.

Fans who enter by March 4, will have the chance to win three $500 early bird cash prizes. The 50/50 raffle runs now until March 25, 2021.

Encouraging fans to donate and take part in the raffle, Abasolo, 41, says, "This charity is literally creating miracles for pretty much over a quarter of a million kids at the hospital every year."

In a release about the campaign, Lindsay said: "Bryan and I are honored to co-host the #Nicklaus4Kids campaign and help shine a spotlight on the incredible mission of Nicklaus Children's Hospital. We're passionate advocates for health equity, so we're excited to invite all of our fans in Florida to join us in raising funds for the Patient Assistance Fund, so uninsured and underserved kids, like Lavondre — who had a life-saving heart surgery before his first birthday — have access to the best pediatric care."

Florida residents can purchase tickets online to play the 50/50 raffle to win a big cash prize while supporting Nicklaus Children's Hospital at Nicklaus4Kids.com.