Rachel Brosnahan Stays Off Social Media on Weekends for Her Mental Health: 'I Preserve that Time'

Between the long hours on set, keeping up with Instagram and staying on top of the news during the week, Rachel Brosnahan is ready for a detox by the weekend.

To clear her mind, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 31, now makes her weekends work-free, so she can fully enjoy those days off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a 24-hour news cycle, we're accessible 24 hours via social media, and are expected to answer emails 24 hours a day. I've found that quite unhealthy for me," Brosnahan told Health magazine for their December cover.

"So, I have tried as often as possible to really put down work on the weekends," she explained. "I preserve that time to see friends and family and take the dogs on a long walk."

The Emmy winner also prioritizes therapy to work on her mental health.

"I am so grateful to have access to therapy and believe that it should be more accessible for everyone, because therapy is the greatest thing," she said. "I also cuddle my dogs as often as I possibly can."

Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TYLER TWINS

Brosnahan, though, knows her limits when it comes to her physical health.

"I always envy in magazines like Health when I read about people who get up every morning and work out. I'm shouting from the rooftops that I have found that impossible," she said. "I have never been able to have a set routine. Once I realized that it was okay that my physical health journey wouldn't look like other people's, it became about finding ways to do what I can, when I can."

In Brosnahan's case, that means finding workout classes whenever she has a free moment, no matter where she is.

"I was recently [filming] in New Mexico and started taking Pilates, which I love," she said. "I've noticed a big difference in my posture and core strength."

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Brosnahan Reveals the 'Highly Romantic' Thing Her Husband Did for Her During COVID

Brosnahan said that her renewed focus on her physical and mental health are all part of an effort she's made in the last year to prioritize herself.

"Being an actor, there's recognition that I'm so lucky to be here, and that every job could be the last. And I think sometimes that leads to this mentality that you have to say yes to everything as it comes up. But that's a fast recipe for burning out," she explained.

Rachel Brosnahan Rachel Brosnahan on Health's December cover, on newsstands Nov. 12 | Credit: PHOTOGRAPHED BY THE TYLER TWINS