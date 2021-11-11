Rachel Brosnahan Stays Off Social Media on Weekends for Her Mental Health: 'I Preserve that Time'
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star makes a point to "preserve" her weekends for friend and family time
Between the long hours on set, keeping up with Instagram and staying on top of the news during the week, Rachel Brosnahan is ready for a detox by the weekend.
To clear her mind, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, 31, now makes her weekends work-free, so she can fully enjoy those days off.
"There's a 24-hour news cycle, we're accessible 24 hours via social media, and are expected to answer emails 24 hours a day. I've found that quite unhealthy for me," Brosnahan told Health magazine for their December cover.
"So, I have tried as often as possible to really put down work on the weekends," she explained. "I preserve that time to see friends and family and take the dogs on a long walk."
The Emmy winner also prioritizes therapy to work on her mental health.
"I am so grateful to have access to therapy and believe that it should be more accessible for everyone, because therapy is the greatest thing," she said. "I also cuddle my dogs as often as I possibly can."
Brosnahan, though, knows her limits when it comes to her physical health.
"I always envy in magazines like Health when I read about people who get up every morning and work out. I'm shouting from the rooftops that I have found that impossible," she said. "I have never been able to have a set routine. Once I realized that it was okay that my physical health journey wouldn't look like other people's, it became about finding ways to do what I can, when I can."
In Brosnahan's case, that means finding workout classes whenever she has a free moment, no matter where she is.
"I was recently [filming] in New Mexico and started taking Pilates, which I love," she said. "I've noticed a big difference in my posture and core strength."
Brosnahan said that her renewed focus on her physical and mental health are all part of an effort she's made in the last year to prioritize herself.
"Being an actor, there's recognition that I'm so lucky to be here, and that every job could be the last. And I think sometimes that leads to this mentality that you have to say yes to everything as it comes up. But that's a fast recipe for burning out," she explained.
"So, I've become better at protecting my personal time and my physical and mental health," she continued. "There was a period where I missed so many important life events. I missed a lot of weddings. I missed my own college graduation for my job. I was hustling, pounding the pavement. And I don't regret it, but as I move forward, it's important to protect those personal things. I'm proud that I continue to get better at that as I get older."