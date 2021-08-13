Rachel Bloom has previously spoken about how her large breast size has caused trouble for her, even joking about it in the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song "Heavy Boobs"

Rachel Bloom Shares Before and After Photos from Breast Reduction Surgery: 'I Did It!'

Rachel Bloom is focusing on her recovery after breast reduction surgery.

On Friday, the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum, 34, shared before and after images from the procedure. In the first snap, Bloom is prepped for surgery, showing off the purple surgical markings on her chest.

The second photo features Bloom laying in bed with her chest wrapped following the surgery.

"I did it!" she captioned the post. Several of Bloom's famous friends wished her well in the comments section, including her former assistant Britney Young, who wrote: "Ooooooo yeah!!!!! 🎉🎉"

"Love it!" Chelsea Handler commented. Alie Ward sent healing energy with her comment, which read: "Congrats and many good healing vibes! ❤️"

Bloom has previously spoken about how her large breast size has caused trouble for her, even joking about it in the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend song "Heavy Boobs."

"My boobs were a burden, because when they were painful, nothing would get done," Bloom told Entertainment Weekly about the inspiration for the tune's funny yet relatable lyrics. "It didn't feel like my body."

Of the song, she added: "It was really important to me that this song would not come off as, 'Look at me and my big boobs! I'm so sexy, oooh!' I wanted it to invite women in."

Her breast reduction surgery comes just over a year after welcoming her first daughter with husband Dan Gregor. At the time, Bloom said that the experience was "intense" as she gave birth during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, Bloom wrote "She's here. She's home," while revealing that her daughter was sent to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) after the delivery.

Rachel Bloom with her baby Credit: Rachel Bloom

"Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor's lives," she said in her caption at the time. "As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm."

"The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers," the new mom then added. "From those in our NICUS to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war."