Model and TV Host Rachael Finch Undergoes Surgery After Breast Implant Rupture: 'Uphill from Here'

"I've been in and out of clinics for months, until last week I was told my left implant was in fact ruptured - meaning there's a hole with its contents leaking out," Rachael Finch said

Rachael Finch has undergone surgery to remove a ruptured breast implant.

The Australian model and TV host, 32, opened up about her surgical journey in a candid Instagram post on Friday.

"Day 0 explant surgery after getting breast implants when I was 17. Uphill from here 🤞🏻," she captioned two photos of herself in a hospital bed following the procedure.

"Surgery was a huge success and I actually feel like I can breathe deeper!" she continued. "My doctor said beforehand that there's a chance the other side would also be ruptured but it wasn't."

Finch, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2009, said the pain from surgery "is manageable" and she's been feeling "a little groggy from the drugs."

"Can't really do much for myself for these next few days but I can FaceTime my family 10 x per day they will be so sick of me haha!" she added.

Finch detailed the surgical process in a video on her Instagram Stories, telling fans that doctors "got everything out, including the [tissue] capsules around the implant."

She also gave a shoutout to husband Michael Miziner, saying that she "hit the jackpot" for having such a supportive spouse.

"Your messages mean so much to me, thank you from the bottom of my heart," she wrote in a caption, thanking fans for their support. "And whoever is responsible for sending me @mikeminizer, thank you."

Finch — who shares daughter Violet Rachael, 7, and son Dominic Michael, 3, with Minizer — first spoke about her implant rupture in an Instagram post this week, revealing that it had happened two years ago but she wasn't informed until recently.

"2 years ago I woke up and noticed one was a little different to the other. I immediately went in for an MRI which the doctor told me I had a capsular contracture in my left breast - meaning the skin the body creates around the implant to protect itself has tightened. I was told it was fine, common and nothing needed to be done urgently," she recalled.

"I started getting pain in my left breast which became bad and other symptoms (which I didn't associate my implants with at the time) so decided to see other specialists to get more opinions," Finch shared. "I've been in and out of clinics for months, until last week I was told my left implant was in fact ruptured - meaning there's a hole with its contents leaking out."

According to Finch, the results from the original MRI had shown that she had a leak in her implant, but the results "were read wrong to me."

"I'm excited and I'm also shaking with fear. Because the implant has been ruptured for so long we won't know until after the operation just how much damage has been done," she wrote. "I will wake up a few hours from now in a world of pain, with small/no boobies, unable to hold my children, but a weight off my chest like no other."