Quibi Show Staff Was One of NYC's First Coronavirus Clusters, with 16 Members Testing Positive
“We’d been socializing and working closely with the whole team,” said correspondent Seth Doane, who was among those who tested positive for COVID-19
The coronavirus pandemic hit very close to home for the staff of 60 in 6, a bite-sized version of 60 Minutes, which airs on the app Quibi.
In early March, as the first cases of COVID-19 were being reported in the United States and before Quibi had even launched, the virus spread through the show’s “small team in just days, ultimately infecting 16 people,” according to correspondent Seth Doane, who was among those who tested positive.
“We’d been socializing and working closely with the whole team and while it’s not clear how or where that exposure took place, by March 7, seven staffers were feeling sick,” Doane explained.
Two days later, one of those staff members received her positive diagnosis — and was one of the two cases that led CBS to shutter its New York offices.
By March 11, when the offices closed, there had only been 64 confirmed cases in N.Y.C.
“Were we a cluster?” Doane asked CBS News’ Chief Medical Correspondent, and 60 Minutes contributor, Dr. John LaPook.
“You were a cluster,” he replied. “And I think you were the first known cluster in New York City.”
Although the majority of staff members only experienced mild symptoms, senior producer Matt Polevoy had a severe case that required hospitalization.
Polevoy, 36, was one of the first confirmed COVID-19 patients at Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, and had no underlying health conditions. “Being a journalist, I tried to ask as many questions in the hospital,” Polevoy explained. “I said, 'Why do you think I got this sick?' And they don’t really know.”
Fortunately, Polevoy was able to recover and was discharged after 10 days, although he continues to meet with specialists in an attempt to find more answers.
Since recovering, Polevoy and other staff members have donated their plasma to help those still battling COVID-19.
