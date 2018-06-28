Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He’s Been ‘Psoriasis Flare Free for 6 Months’

Jonathan Van Ness is celebrating a health milestone!

“#tbt to Hawaii & realizing I’ve been psoriasis flare free for 6 months,” the Queer Eye star shared on Thursday, alongside a throwback shot of himself standing on a balcony in a pair of grey Hanes underwear.

He credits an unusual source as contributing to his lack of flare-ups: “gratitude journaling.”

“One thing I’ve started is gratitude journaling bc of @ruthielindsey and I’m not a doctor but I think it’s helped my stress levels & my skin is feeling it. But if I get a flare again she still works it so either way we cool 🌈🧚🏼‍♂️,” he added.

RELATED: Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness Once Gained 70 Lbs. in 3 Months: ‘I Just Could Not Stop Eating’

The grooming guru from the hit Netflix show previously opened up about his experience with the skin condition in March, after sharing an “unretouched” photo taken while he had a flare-up.

“Sickeningly Gorge, I left my psoriasis & my body unretouched, why should I dim my shine henny? 📸 @asussmanphoto #mensbeauty,” he wrote alongside the image.

Van Ness, 31, went on to reveal in an interview with Allure that although his skin was calm when he first went into the shoot, “then I put that jacket on — and textures can make it flare up — and I got this little electric feeling immediately and was like, ‘Nooo.’ ”

“By that night, I had full patches. So I was going to start FaceTuning the spots out, but then I was like, ‘No, I’m just gonna post it. Your body is fierce, it’s cute, it’s fine, and the more people that know about psoriasis, the more you’ll stop having to tell cute guys about it when you take your top off,” he added.

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Anthoni Porowski, Tan France and Karamo Brown Rob Kim/Getty

RELATED: 9 Celebrities Who Have Psoriasis — From Kim Kardashian West to LeAnn Rimes

The Queer Eye star went on to reveal that he experienced his first flare up when he was 23, but “it took me like five doctors to figure out what it was.”

“I was on antibiotics for months because at first they were like, ‘You have a skin infection,’ and then I was vegan but started eating meat again, so they said, ‘Oh you’re having an allergic reaction,” he continued, adding that since then he’s gotten to a “place of acceptance” with his psoriasis.

“Like it doesn’t really bother me even if I do have a flare-up, but it took me a minute to get there,” he added.