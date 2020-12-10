Purell Products Are Officially Back in Stock on Amazon: Shop Hand Sanitizers, Soap, and Disinfectant Sprays
You’ll want to add these essentials to you cart ASAP
If you’ve been searching for Purell products aimlessly since March, we have good news: They’re finally back in stock on Amazon.
Purell hand sanitizers, wipes, soap, and disinfectant sprays all went out of stock in stores and online at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Very few options, like this hand sanitizer bundle, have been in stock at major retailers like Amazon since — and most of the time, they’ve sold out almost immediately.
Purell Products Available on Amazon
- Purell Healthy Soap, Clean and Fresh, Pack of 2, $11.60
- Purell Healthy Soap, Fresh Botanicals, Pack of 2, $14.30
- Purell Healthy Soap, Soothing Cucumber, Pack of 2, $15.50
- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Variety Pack of 8 with Carriers, $15.70
- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals, Citrus, Pack of 6, $17.70
- Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Design Series, Clean Scent, Pack of 4, $19.70
- Purell Professional Disinfectant Spray, Fresh Citrus, Pack of 6, $33.90
This restock is the largest we’ve spotted on Amazon in the past few months. Not only are several varieties of hand sanitizer now available, but other Purell products like hand soap and surface disinfectant sprays can also be added to your cart. Purell’s hand sanitizers contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations.
Buy It! Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Design Series, Clean Scent, Pack of 4, $19.70; amazon.com
The brand’s Healthy Soap is available in three scents: clean and fresh, soothing cucumber, and fresh botanicals. Free of any harsh chemicals, they’re made with natural moisturizers, like linseed plant extract, to keep hands soft and hydrated.
Buy It! Purell Healthy Soap, Clean and Fresh, Pack of 2, $11.60; amazon.com
Purell’s disinfectant spray is formulated to kill 99.9 percent of germs, according to the brand, including several cold and flu viruses, like strep, plus norovirus and MRSA. Purell also says that the Professional Disinfectant Spray “kills similar viruses” to SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus. The product description states that it can be used on a variety of hard, non-porous surfaces, with no rinsing required afterwards.
Buy It! Purell Professional Disinfectant Spray, Fresh Citrus, Pack of 6, $33.90; amazon.com
In addition to Purell products, more popular household cleaning brands like Lysol, Clorox, Wet Ones, and Tide are also starting to restock on Amazon. While Lysol’s disinfectant wipes and sprays still aren’t available, the brand recently released hand sanitizer.
If you’re eyeing any Purell products, we recommend adding them to your cart quickly despite this large restock — they might just disappear again before you know it.
