Purell Products Are Officially Back in Stock on Amazon: Shop Hand Sanitizers, Soap, and Disinfectant Sprays

If you’ve been searching for Purell products aimlessly since March, we have good news: They’re finally back in stock on Amazon.

Purell hand sanitizers, wipes, soap, and disinfectant sprays all went out of stock in stores and online at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Very few options, like this hand sanitizer bundle, have been in stock at major retailers like Amazon since — and most of the time, they’ve sold out almost immediately.

Purell Products Available on Amazon

This restock is the largest we’ve spotted on Amazon in the past few months. Not only are several varieties of hand sanitizer now available, but other Purell products like hand soap and surface disinfectant sprays can also be added to your cart. Purell’s hand sanitizers contain 70 percent ethyl alcohol, which meets the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s hand hygiene recommendations.

The brand’s Healthy Soap is available in three scents: clean and fresh, soothing cucumber, and fresh botanicals. Free of any harsh chemicals, they’re made with natural moisturizers, like linseed plant extract, to keep hands soft and hydrated.

Purell’s disinfectant spray is formulated to kill 99.9 percent of germs, according to the brand, including several cold and flu viruses, like strep, plus norovirus and MRSA. Purell also says that the Professional Disinfectant Spray “kills similar viruses” to SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus. The product description states that it can be used on a variety of hard, non-porous surfaces, with no rinsing required afterwards.

In addition to Purell products, more popular household cleaning brands like Lysol, Clorox, Wet Ones, and Tide are also starting to restock on Amazon. While Lysol’s disinfectant wipes and sprays still aren’t available, the brand recently released hand sanitizer.