Amazon’s Best-Selling Humidifier Costs Less Than $40 — and It Comes with a Special Coupon Right Now
While some people consider winter to be the most wonderful time of the year, those prone to dry skin and congestion when temperatures drop may beg to differ. But luckily, there’s a $35 solution on Amazon that may just restore winter cheer for all.
According to the more than 12,000 shoppers who’ve awarded it a perfect rating, Pure Enrichment’s Cool Mist Humidifier is an absolute must for keeping the air in your space comfortable all season long. And right now, you can snag the overall Amazon best-seller for just $35 by adding on a special coupon for $5 off its usual price tag that’s applied at checkout.
Buy It! Pure Enrichment Cool Mist Humidifier, $34.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Since the humidifier can run continuously for up to 16 hours, many customers are using it to get a good night’s sleep — and waking up more rested, sans sore nasal passages.
“Even if you don't suffer from sinus problems give this machine or any other quality humidifier a try, you may find yourself sleeping much better, being more alert throughout the day, and having more energy like I do now,” one reviewer said. “This is definitely one of the most important and life-changing purchases I've made in my life that has taken my quality of life from abysmal to stellar. Lets just say that my dreams have returned and I'm waking up to a nice mist rather than a pillow of Kleenex and a sore nose.”
The best-selling humidifier also has settings to adjust both the direction and speed of the cooling mist, as well as an optional night light setting that adds an ambient glow. Some shoppers are loving it so much, they’ve added it to every room in their house.
“We have now purchased enough of these to go in every one of our bedrooms,” another reviewer added. “The unit itself is the perfect size. It’s super quiet and has various settings… my children adore the blue light setting and use it as a nightlight mood lighting. It is so easy to keep clean. Mold issues are zero with this unit.” What’s more, reviewers note the impressive customer support offered by the brand, so you can rest assured that your humidifier has back-up for years to come. Head to Amazon to snag the best-selling humidifier thousands of shoppers count on.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.