Phil Mickelson Says He Lost 25 Lbs. Ahead of 2023 Masters: 'Getting My Speed and Strength Back'

Phil Mickelson is feeling better than ever.

While attending the 2023 Masters, the 52-year-old pro golfer revealed he lost 25 lbs. ahead of the tournament after a reporter complimented his slimmer physique. Mickelson — who has won three Masters titles — gave insight into his transformation.

"I stopped eating food, that was a big help," he joked, referring to his intermittent fasting. But Mickelson admitted he's maintained the weight loss by improving his fitness as well as diet.

"I also lost muscle, so I had to start lifting, and I've been lifting and slowly have been getting my speed and strength back to where I need it to be," he explained, per Golf Digest.

Mickelson said that although his weight fluctuated over the years, he's finally found some consistency and is focusing on his golf career after withdrawing from last year's PGA Championship.

"I'm just going to keep it going this year and continue down that path because, if you watch like some of these guys out here today, how far and how fast they're able to swing the club, it's really amazing," he continued. "It doesn't mean that they're going to win."

"You still have to hit the shots and manage your way around the game, manage your game around the course, but I've got to be in shape to be able to have a speed that allows me to compete," Mickelson said.

Mickelson's close friend and Golf Digest Top 50 Coach Dave Phillips previously said that the star used to have trouble practicing moderation.

"Whenever you're that elite, it's always the best bottle of wine, or the nicest dinners, because if you're going to have dinner with Phil, you're not going to go just down the road," he said on the Off Course podcast. There's a lot of opportunity to have the best of the best and it's hard to say no."

Phillips added that Mickelson finally learned to stop yo-yo dieting and find a healthy regimen that he could stick with after realizing he wanted longevity in his sport.

"We can all learn from this as we get older: It's fine to have food and a nice bottle of wine," he said at the time. "It's just about knowing, when we have it, what that does to you. Phil now knows that, and it's why he's been able to keep the weight off."