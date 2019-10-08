Why Priyanka Chopra Used to 'Wake Up in the Middle of the Night' to Check On Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is inspired by her husband, Nick Jonas.

While appearing on The View Tuesday morning, the actress opened up about her husband’s Type 1 diabetes, explaining to viewers that she was still learning about what it was like for the singer to live with his diagnosis.

“Initially, when we first got married, I couldn’t wrap my brain around the fact that he knew when his sugar dropped, even when he was sleeping,” Chopra Jonas, 37, said. “He has this crazy discipline. He feels it.”

Jonas lives with type 1 diabetes, which means his body creates very little or no insulin on its own, requiring medication to maintain his health. Chopra Jonas revealed it took her some time to get used to, explaining that she would often “wake up in the middle of the night to just check if everything’s okay for a really long time.”

However, she soon realized that her husband knew what he was doing, as he had been dealing with the disease since he was first diagnosed at just 13-years-old.

RELATED: Nick Jonas Was ‘Very Close to a Coma’ When He Was First Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes

Image zoom SplashNews.com

“He has been taking care of his diabetes since he was so young that he just has a crazy discipline about it. He knows exactly what to do, when to do it,” Chopra Jonas said. “He lives the biggest life possible. He’s not restricted himself from anything. He plays sports, he’s touring — he lives an incredible life. It’s so inspiring to see.”

“When he [started] Type One, his foundation, that’s what he wanted to show people,” she added. “Even if you have Type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean that your life has to be different. You can live it to its fullest. It’s so inspiring to me.”

Yet, Jonas, 27, wasn’t always so sure that he would be able to continue living a full and happy life. The “Sucker” singer recently opened up about his diagnosis to Cigar Aficionado, and said he was fearful when he was a child about relying on insulin to maintain his health.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Took Over Wedding Planning While She Worked on Her New Movie

Image zoom Jeff Schear/Getty

“I kept asking my parents — am I going to be okay?” he said. “I was just so concerned that it was going to limit my ability to do all the things I wanted to do. I was very scared — it’s a big life change.”

But Jonas, who uses an insulin pump to get his medication, learned that it was easier than he expected.

“I found out very quickly it’s a very manageable disease,” he said. “As long as you’re really diligent.”

Now an expert at managing his diabetes, Jonas works to share his experience with fans and others with diabetes to help them understand how to “prioritize a healthy life,” he previously told PEOPLE.

“You must go see your doctor and get your check-ups and make sure you’re in the healthiest space you can be in because it’s going to make every aspect of your life better,” he said.