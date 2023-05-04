Priyanka Chopra Jonas Was In a 'Deep Depression' After Botched Nose Surgery: 'Dark Phase'

The Citadel actress recalled not wanting to leave the house after a mistake was made during an early-2000s polypectomy

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 4, 2023 10:49 AM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Solawave tout
Photo: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about how a botched cosmetic procedure took a toll on her mental health.

The 40-year-old actress appeared on an episode of The Howard Stern Show and explained that she had a botched nose surgery in the early 2000s after doctors recommended she have a polyp in her nasal cavity removed.

"It was a dark phase," she told Howard Stern of the aftermath when she learned the surgeons made a mistake during the procedure.

"This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression," Chopra Jonas said, adding that she was later fired from three different movies and thought her acting career "was over before it started."

The Citadel star admitted that her mental health struggled so badly that she wasn't leaving the house. She only did when her dad, a doctor himself, encouraged her to get a corrective surgery done.

"I was terrified of that, but he was like, 'I will be in the room with you,'" she recalled. "He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence."

Chopra Jonas previously shared details about the botched nose surgery in her memoir, Unfinished, writing that the results left her feeling "devastated and hopeless."

Not long after catapulting to global fame when she was crowned Miss World 2000, she began to develop a "lingering head cold" in the summer of 2001, which at the time she believed was simply a "very bad sinus infection."

"I was having trouble breathing. This is a problem someone with asthma can't ignore," the star wrote in her book. She ended up seeing a doctor recommended by a family friend, who discovered a "polyp in my nasal cavity that would need to be surgically removed."

At the time, Chopra Jonas felt thankful that a polypectomy "sounded like a pretty routine procedure," but unfortunately for her, it didn't go quite as planned. "While shaving off the polyp, the doctor also accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn't me anymore," she said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra
From left: Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Miss World competition in December 2000, at a London press conference in August 2004 and the Pre-Grammy Gala in January 2020. Shutterstock (2); Getty

The procedure left Chopra Jonas feeling "devastated and hopeless," she wrote. "Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn't think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

Dealing with the aftermath of the botched surgery was made even more difficult due to her newfound stardom. She remembers the media giving her a nickname — "Plastic Chopra" — after her surgery. "Let's just call it out right now. Immediately the name started to show up in articles and newspaper items and it has followed me my entire professional life," Chopra Jonas said.

While she felt "dared to give an explanation for the obviously different nose" over the years, the actress decided to "draw a line" and simply keep it private. "I am an entertainer. That's what I've signed on to do, and that's what I love doing. I will say my lines, dance my dance, hit my mark. I'll do my best to make you laugh, and I'll do my best to make you cry, but just because I'm a public person doesn't mean everything about my life has to be public knowledge. I get to choose what I share and when I share it," she wrote.

She ultimately ended up getting multiple corrective surgeries to fix the damage that was done during the polypectomy, and now, the star feels like her "nose normalized."

"While it took a few years of seeing a stranger gazing back at me every time I looked in the mirror, I've gotten accustomed to this face. Now when I look in the mirror, I am no longer surprised; I've made peace with this slightly different me," Chopra Jonas said. "This is my face. This is my body. I might be flawed, but I am me."

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra 'Love Again' Special Screening; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"; Sam Heughan attends the "Love Again" New York Screening
Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)
Jenny Craig tells employees it will shut its doors
Jenny Craig Reportedly Shutting Down All Operations After Four Decades
priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'
Aurora James
Aurora James Recalls Wanting to 'Disappear' amid Longtime Struggle with 'Destructive' Eating Disorders (Exclusive)
Surgeon General Says 'Lacking Social Connection Can Increase the Risk For Premature Death', Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy
Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Bad as Smoking for Premature Death
Therapy
How 6 Therapists Manage Bad Mental Health Days
Amy and Tammy Slaton
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton Stands Without Walker a in New Photos with Sister Amy Slaton
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality'
Jeff Bridges Says COVID, Cancer 'Heightened the Experience of Dancing with My Mortality' (Exclusive)
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the Anxiety Crisis of Our Youth in 'Anxious Nation' 
Kathy Ireland Shines a Light on the 'Terrifying' Anxiety Crisis of America's Youth in 'Anxious Nation' (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
anxiety in the workplace
5 Tips to Help Manage Work-Related Anxiety
tips for good mental health
10 Things to Try for a Quick Mental Health Boost
Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt, Felicity Blunt
Stanley Tucci Says Emily Blunt and His Wife Felicity Had to 'Drag Me, Kicking and Screaming' to Cancer Treatments
brittany snow
Have a Friend Who's Struggling? Brittany Snow Shares Her 'Life-Changing' Tip
Michael J. Fox in "STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie," coming soon to Apple TV+
Michael J. Fox Says 'Every Day Is Tougher' with Parkinson's Disease: 'I'm Not Gonna Be 80'
Chance The Rapper attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Chance the Rapper Says He 'Would Have Died' from Drug Use Following His 'Acid Rap' Mixtape